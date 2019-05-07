Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 30.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.05% to Rs 1530.91 crore

Net profit of declined 30.43% to Rs 124.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 178.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.05% to Rs 1530.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1471.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.91% to Rs 448.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 431.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.92% to Rs 5611.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4970.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1530.911471.265611.994970.0613.1919.4913.9815.84209.73297.04780.73804.60161.60255.67597.19637.45124.05178.31448.63431.75

