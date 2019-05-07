Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 30.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.05% to Rs 1530.91 croreNet profit of Supreme Industries declined 30.43% to Rs 124.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 178.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.05% to Rs 1530.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1471.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.91% to Rs 448.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 431.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.92% to Rs 5611.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4970.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1530.911471.26 4 5611.994970.06 13 OPM %13.1919.49 -13.9815.84 - PBDT209.73297.04 -29 780.73804.60 -3 PBT161.60255.67 -37 597.19637.45 -6 NP124.05178.31 -30 448.63431.75 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU