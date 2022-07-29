Surana Solar Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Winpro Industries Ltd, Suncare Traders Ltd, Beardsell Ltd and IRIS Business Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 July 2022.

Surana Solar Ltd spiked 19.95% to Rs 24.05 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8642 shares in the past one month.

Winpro Industries Ltd soared 19.91% to Rs 5.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22583 shares in the past one month.

Suncare Traders Ltd surged 14.42% to Rs 1.19. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Beardsell Ltd rose 13.75% to Rs 22.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7669 shares in the past one month.

IRIS Business Services Ltd exploded 13.15% to Rs 90.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9378 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1902 shares in the past one month.

