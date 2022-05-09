Refex Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd, Nila Spaces Ltd, Uma Exports Ltd and Suncare Traders Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 May 2022.

Refex Industries Ltd soared 17.74% to Rs 139.7 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 66019 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11156 shares in the past one month.

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 214.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nila Spaces Ltd spiked 9.72% to Rs 3.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Uma Exports Ltd exploded 8.70% to Rs 67.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suncare Traders Ltd gained 7.69% to Rs 1.68. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

