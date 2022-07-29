NAM India skid after Q1 PAT drops 37% YoY to Rs 114 cr

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) slipped 3.58% to Rs 280.05 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 37% to Rs 114.34 crore on 18.9% declined in total income to Rs 299.37 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Nippon Life India Asset Management is the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF).

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 154.59 crore in Q1 FY23, down 34.5% from Rs 236.03 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year. Operating profit in Q1 FY23 was at Rs 171 crore, up by 1% YoY.

As on 30 June 2022, NAM India's assets under management was Rs 3,30,684 crore ($41.9 billion).

For the quarter ended 30 June 2022, NIMF's overall AUM market share rose to 7.40%, registering an increase of 16 basis points as against the quarter ended 30 June 2021.

For the quarter ended 30 June 2022, NIMF's average assets under management was Rs 2,79,431 crore ($35.4 billion), recording a growth of 16%.

For the quarter ended 30 June 2022, share of Equity Assets rose to 42% of NIMF's AUM as against 41% for the quarter ended 30 June 2021.

As on June 2022, NIMF has one of the largest retail assets in the Industry, at Rs 74,101 crore ($9.4 billion). Retail assets contributed 27% to NIMF's AUM.

As on June 2022, Individual AUM stood at Rs 136,742 crore ($17.3 billion) and contributed 50% to NIMF's AUM.

For the quarter ended 30 June 2022, NIMF is one of the largest ETF players with AUM of Rs 60,091 crore ($7.6 billion) and a market share of 14%.

Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO of NAM India, said Domestic economy as well as the Mutual Fund industry were impacted in Q1 due to macro headwinds. In this dynamic investment environment, Investors' interest continues to be our prime focus. We remain committed in supporting our clients pursue their long-term financial goals and add sustainable value.

He further added, Today, NAM India is humbled to have the faith and trust of over 1.8 crore investors, which is the largest investor base in the MF industry. NIMF's overall market share also improved by 16 basis points. The granularity of our distribution, consistent fund performance, strong governance architecture and de-risked business model have created beneficial opportunities, even in tough macro conditions. With a 100% investor-centric approach, our endeavour is to consistently create a better future for all stakeholders.

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) is one of the largest asset managers in India, managing (directly & indirectly) assets across mutual funds including exchange traded funds, managed accounts, including portfolio management services, alternative investments funds and pension funds; and offshore funds and advisory mandates.

