Surya Roshni in demand after two order wins

Surya Roshni gained 1.41% to Rs 526.95 after the EPC company received two orders amounting to Rs 123.17 crore from two different clients.

The company bagged a Rs 65.40 crore order from for supply of ERW Line Pipe for gas projects to ONGC. The domestic order is to executed in 10 months.

The second order is from Vishnu Prakash R Punglia for the supply of MS bare pipe. The order is worth Rs 57.77 crore and time period for execution of the order is 3 months.

Surya Roshni is engaged in manufacturing of lighting & consumer durables business like fans and home appliances. It also has a stronghold in the steel pipes & strips business. The company is the largest manufacturer of GI pipes in India and is the largest exporter of ERW pipes.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Surya Roshni rose 5.7% to Rs 44.32 crore on 41.6% rise in net sales to Rs 1,945.66 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

