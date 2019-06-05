Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 47.88% to Rs 7.66 croreNet profit of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 47.88% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 39.09% to Rs 20.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7.665.18 48 20.1033.00 -39 OPM %10.44-49.23 --6.22-11.76 - PBDT0.851.99 -57 -1.56-4.26 63 PBT0.301.44 -79 -3.40-6.17 45 NP0.30-1.19 LP -3.40-3.54 4
