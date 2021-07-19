Suryoday SFB gross advances rise 16% YoY to Rs 4,082 cr

Suryoday Small Finance Bank gained 4.13% to Rs 219.45 after the small finance bank said its gross advances (provisional) grew 16% year-on-year to Rs 4,082 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 3,534 crore in Q1 FY21.

On a sequential basis, the gross advances fell 2% last quarter as against Rs 4,186 crore in Q4 FY21.

Total deposits grew 16% year-on-year and 2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,317 crore in Q1 FY22.

Disbursements surged 2844% to Rs 361 crore in Q1 FY22 compared with Rs 12 crore in Q1 FY21. It, however, declined 66% last quarter from Rs 1,059 crore in Q4 FY21.

Meanwhile, the bank's CASA improved to 16.2% in Q1 FY22 from 15.4% in Q4 FY21 and 11.9% in Q1 FY21.

Speaking on the business update, Baskar Babu Ramachandran said, "With the advent of the second wove of Covid-19 virus and the corresponding spurt in the number of cases, the business activity was largely subdued for the majority of the quarter. The bank reported a decline in the repayment rote, which was largely situational in nature. While the collection activity was affected by the lockdowns outs states, the repayment rote has seen on encouraging trend towards the end of the quarter, The bank reported a collection efficiency of 70% and 89% (overall), for the month of June-21, which was on an increasing trend from the previous month. The bank continues to remain focussed towards the welt-being of its customers and employees, as we pass through these challenging times."

Suryoday Small Finance Bank is among the leading Small Finance Bank (SFBs) in India in terms of net interest margins, return on assets, yields and deposit growth and had the lowest cost-to-income ratio among SFBs in India in FY2020.

