Suven Life Science update on clinical trial of SUVN G-3031 compound

Suven Life Science announced dose administration of the first patient in a Phase 2A clinical trial of SUVN G-3031, a Histamine H3 receptor inverse agonist in a Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Parallel-group, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Efficacy of 2 mg and 4 mg SUVN-G3031 Compared to Placebo in Patients with Narcolepsy with or without Cataplexy.

The clinical development program is being executed through Suven Neurosciences, Inc., a Delaware Company in USA, wholly owned subsidiary of Suven Life Sciences.

First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 15:59 IST

