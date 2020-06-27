Suyog Telematics standalone net profit rises 21.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.54% to Rs 31.33 croreNet profit of Suyog Telematics rose 21.80% to Rs 7.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.54% to Rs 31.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.33% to Rs 33.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.13% to Rs 122.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales31.3327.84 13 122.33105.34 16 OPM %37.0343.57 -44.4849.58 - PBDT10.9011.53 -5 50.6547.54 7 PBT8.9110.11 -12 43.4341.79 4 NP7.716.33 22 33.0328.64 15
