Suyog Telematics standalone net profit rises 21.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Suyog Telematics rose 21.80% to Rs 7.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.54% to Rs 31.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.33% to Rs 33.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.13% to Rs 122.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

