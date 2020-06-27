Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 357.14% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.84% to Rs 11.16 crore

Net profit of Polylink Polymers (India) rose 357.14% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.84% to Rs 11.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.60% to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.23% to Rs 46.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

11.1612.1146.8046.913.323.304.084.730.620.442.352.450.400.241.451.580.320.071.071.11

