Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 357.14% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.84% to Rs 11.16 croreNet profit of Polylink Polymers (India) rose 357.14% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.84% to Rs 11.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.60% to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.23% to Rs 46.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.1612.11 -8 46.8046.91 0 OPM %3.323.30 -4.084.73 - PBDT0.620.44 41 2.352.45 -4 PBT0.400.24 67 1.451.58 -8 NP0.320.07 357 1.071.11 -4
