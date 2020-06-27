Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 21.76% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.79% to Rs 146.79 crore

Net profit of Ambika Cotton Mills declined 21.76% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.79% to Rs 146.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.30% to Rs 52.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.02% to Rs 623.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 656.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

146.79154.18623.09656.0114.7617.8916.9018.9219.8625.0496.71115.6812.6418.0469.1386.8310.4313.3352.2563.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)