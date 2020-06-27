Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 21.76% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.79% to Rs 146.79 croreNet profit of Ambika Cotton Mills declined 21.76% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.79% to Rs 146.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.30% to Rs 52.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.02% to Rs 623.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 656.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales146.79154.18 -5 623.09656.01 -5 OPM %14.7617.89 -16.9018.92 - PBDT19.8625.04 -21 96.71115.68 -16 PBT12.6418.04 -30 69.1386.83 -20 NP10.4313.33 -22 52.2563.18 -17
