Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 107.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.22% to Rs 97.41 croreNet profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 107.42% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.22% to Rs 97.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 113.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.17% to Rs 10.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.99% to Rs 420.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 416.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales97.41113.56 -14 420.89416.75 1 OPM %9.139.48 -9.879.40 - PBDT2.635.08 -48 17.4617.00 3 PBT1.033.62 -72 10.8511.33 -4 NP4.752.29 107 10.677.35 45
