Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 107.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.22% to Rs 97.41 crore

Net profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 107.42% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.22% to Rs 97.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 113.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.17% to Rs 10.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.99% to Rs 420.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 416.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

97.41113.56420.89416.759.139.489.879.402.635.0817.4617.001.033.6210.8511.334.752.2910.677.35

