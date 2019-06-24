Suzlon Energy Ltd Spikes 9.01%

Energy Ltd has lost 13.13% over last one month compared to 0.5% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods and 0.45% drop in the SENSEX

Energy Ltd rose 9.01% today to trade at Rs 4.96. The S&P BSE Capital Goods is up 0.84% to quote at 19774.71. The is up 0.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, & Industrial Solutions Ltd increased 6.61% and added 1.4% on the day. The went up 11.08 % over last one year compared to the 10% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Energy Ltd has lost 13.13% over last one month compared to 0.5% gain in and 0.45% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8.42 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 49.44 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 8.69 on 25 Jul 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2.7 on 05 Feb 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)