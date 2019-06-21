Sobha Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
-
Emami Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd and Orient Cement Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 June 2019.
Sobha Ltd crashed 7.13% to Rs 521.75 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 53.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20890 shares in the past one month.
Emami Ltd lost 6.51% to Rs 287.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49988 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31268 shares in the past one month.
Graphite India Ltd tumbled 6.31% to Rs 340.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.68 lakh shares in the past one month.
eClerx Services Ltd fell 5.98% to Rs 792.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5496 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1047 shares in the past one month.
Orient Cement Ltd slipped 5.75% to Rs 104.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33154 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22194 shares in the past one month.
