CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd tumbled 19.30% to Rs 11.5 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 505 shares in the past one month.
Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd lost 14.04% to Rs 1.47. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4607 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6630 shares in the past one month.
MSP Steel & Power Ltd crashed 13.17% to Rs 6.66. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 265 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1378 shares in the past one month.
Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd pared 10.68% to Rs 145.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 262 shares in the past one month.
Anik Industries Ltd corrected 9.96% to Rs 11.57. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 799 shares in the past one month.
