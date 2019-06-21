Volumes jump at Sobha Ltd counter

JUST IN
Sobha Ltd saw volume of 21.27 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.11 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.85% to Rs.523.00. Volumes stood at 2.38 lakh shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd clocked volume of 53682 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5546 shares. The stock lost 7.07% to Rs.783.00. Volumes stood at 4695 shares in the last session.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd registered volume of 1.2 lakh shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 6.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19121 shares. The stock rose 0.47% to Rs.1,375.00. Volumes stood at 15484 shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd registered volume of 7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.15% to Rs.539.25. Volumes stood at 3.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 1.35 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29220 shares. The stock increased 0.46% to Rs.462.75. Volumes stood at 29313 shares in the last session.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 14:30 IST

