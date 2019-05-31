Suzlon Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 292.60 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.37% to Rs 1421.19 croreNet Loss of Suzlon Energy reported to Rs 292.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 466.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 34.37% to Rs 1421.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2165.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1527.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 376.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 38.34% to Rs 4978.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8074.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1421.192165.58 -34 4978.468074.61 -38 OPM %7.6110.08 --0.1812.42 - PBDT-168.27-386.38 56 -1228.71-498.75 -146 PBT-255.56-487.81 48 -1570.56-840.36 -87 NP-292.60-466.20 37 -1527.18-376.98 -305
