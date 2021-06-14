SWSL appoints Amit Jain as global CEO

Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL) has announced the appointment of Amit Jain as global chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding Bikesh Ogra, who relinquished the position on 31 May 2021.
Ogra will continue as a director on the board of the company. Jain has been associated with SWSL since January 2019 as the Country Head for US and Australia. He has been instrumental in developing US and Australia as key markets for the company.
SWSL's consolidated net profit slumped 55.4% to Rs 22.45 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 50.28 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter increased by 21.9% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,311.73 crore in Q3 FY21.
SWSL, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company provides EPC services primarily for utility scale solar power projects with a focus on project design and engineering and manages all aspects of project execution from conceptualizing to commissioning. It also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services, including for projects constructed by third parties.
Shares of Sterling and Wilson Solar fell 1.68% to Rs 240 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 234.10 to Rs 245.75 so far.
