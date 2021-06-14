AXISCADES Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Ceinsys Tech Ltd and Sterling Tools Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 June 2021.

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Ceinsys Tech Ltd and Sterling Tools Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 June 2021.

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd tumbled 8.03% to Rs 92.75 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd lost 7.22% to Rs 131. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9683 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd crashed 6.53% to Rs 42.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ceinsys Tech Ltd dropped 6.52% to Rs 154.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2299 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11869 shares in the past one month.

Sterling Tools Ltd fell 6.48% to Rs 196.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35572 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6000 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)