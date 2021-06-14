Volumes spurt at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter

-
FDC Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 June 2021.
Zensar Technologies Ltd registered volume of 330.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 61.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.35 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.61% to Rs.291.00. Volumes stood at 3.42 lakh shares in the last session.
FDC Ltd clocked volume of 68.28 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 27.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.49 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.27% to Rs.392.40. Volumes stood at 2.08 lakh shares in the last session.
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd recorded volume of 10.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.49 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.88% to Rs.323.20. Volumes stood at 4.78 lakh shares in the last session.
eClerx Services Ltd witnessed volume of 6.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94421 shares. The stock increased 13.50% to Rs.1,831.05. Volumes stood at 2.56 lakh shares in the last session.
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 1.74 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31088 shares. The stock gained 4.86% to Rs.1,590.80. Volumes stood at 74430 shares in the last session.
