Symphony consolidated net profit declines 93.94% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.26% to Rs 154.00 crore

Net profit of Symphony declined 93.94% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.26% to Rs 154.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 292.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales154.00292.00 -47 OPM %-3.2513.01 -PBDT1.0047.00 -98 PBT-4.0041.00 PL NP2.0033.00 -94

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 14:47 IST

