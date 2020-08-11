Symphony consolidated net profit declines 93.94% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.26% to Rs 154.00 crore

Net profit of Symphony declined 93.94% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.26% to Rs 154.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 292.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.154.00292.00-3.2513.011.0047.00-4.0041.002.0033.00

