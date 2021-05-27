Information Technology shares spurt

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 408.89 points or 1.49% at 27885.04 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, D-Link India Ltd (up 5.12%), Mindtree Ltd (up 4.25%),Birlasoft Ltd (up 4.15%),Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 3.95%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 3.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sonata Software Ltd (up 3.65%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 3.57%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 3.41%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 3.39%), and eClerx Services Ltd (up 3.38%).

On the other hand, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 3.4%), Subex Ltd (down 2.45%), and Route Mobile Ltd (down 2.02%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 14.55 or 0.03% at 51002.97.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.65 points or 0% at 15300.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 76.31 points or 0.32% at 23588.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.34 points or 0.21% at 7406.16.

On BSE,1404 shares were trading in green, 1065 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

