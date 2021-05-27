Consumer Durables stocks gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 191.27 points or 0.58% at 33262.81 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.77%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.45%),Blue Star Ltd (up 1.01%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.01%),Titan Company Ltd (up 0.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.41%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.4%).

On the other hand, V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.8%), Voltas Ltd (down 0.22%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.18%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 14.55 or 0.03% at 51002.97.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.65 points or 0% at 15300.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 76.31 points or 0.32% at 23588.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.34 points or 0.21% at 7406.16.

On BSE,1404 shares were trading in green, 1065 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

