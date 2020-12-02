Dr Reddys Labs, RDIF commence clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine in India

-
ALSO READ
Dr Reddys and RDIF to conduct human trial for Sputnik V vaccine in India
Dr. Reddy's, HDFC Bank, Avenue Supermarts in focus
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries commences Phase II clinical trail on a plant derived drug against COVID-19
Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D to enter Phase II clinical trial from 6 August
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announces top-line results from phase 3 clinical trial of Favipiravir
-
The drug major and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have initiated adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine in India after receiving the necessary clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory in Kasauli, India.This will be a multicenter and randomized controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study. The clinical trials are being conducted by JSS Medical Research as the clinical research partner.
Further, Dr Reddy's Laboratories has partnered with the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Biotechnology (DBT) for advisory support and to use BIRAC's clinical trial centres for the vaccine.
Recently, RDIF announced the second interim analysis of clinical trial data, which showed 91.4% efficacy for the vaccine on day 28 after the first dose; vaccine efficacy over 95% 42 days after the first dose. Currently, 40,000 volunteers are taking part in Phase III of Sputnik V clinical trials, out of which over 22,000 have been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine and more than 19,000 - with both the first and second doses of the vaccine.
G V Prasad, the co-chairman and managing director (MD) of Dr Reddy's Laboratories, said: "This is another significant step as we continue to collaborate with multiple entities along with the government bodies to fast-track the process for launching the vaccine in India. We are working towards making the vaccine available with a combination of import and indigenous production model."
In September 2020, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and the rights for distribution of the first 100 million doses in India. On 11 August 2020, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the World's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the human adenoviral vector platform.
On a consolidated basis, Dr Reddy's Laboratories' net profit dropped 30.30% to Rs 771.80 crore on 2% increase in net sales to Rs 4,896.70 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.84% to Rs 4,868.40.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU