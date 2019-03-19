T.V. Today Network Ltd drops for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 326.55, down 0.87% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.27% in last one year as compared to a 13.3% rally in and a 22.38% fall in the Media index.

fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 326.55, down 0.87% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 11471.1. The Sensex is at 38144.14, up 0.13%. has gained around 2.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which T.V. Today Network Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2521.55, up 1.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6773 shares today, compared to the daily average of 41855 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.8 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)