Japan Nikkei falls on profit booking
Take Solutions standalone net profit rises 18.50% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 2510.53% to Rs 14.88 crore

Net profit of Take Solutions rose 18.50% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2510.53% to Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales14.880.57 2511 OPM %-64.31-910.53 -PBDT5.704.72 21 PBT5.504.52 22 NP5.384.54 19

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:18 IST

