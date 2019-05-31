Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit declines 19.07% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.57% to Rs 106.24 croreNet profit of Talbros Automotive Components declined 19.07% to Rs 6.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.57% to Rs 106.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 110.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.20% to Rs 26.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.87% to Rs 482.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 392.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales106.24110.17 -4 482.85392.98 23 OPM %9.7911.65 -10.5410.39 - PBDT11.5313.04 -12 52.0440.09 30 PBT6.908.98 -23 34.1425.90 32 NP6.117.55 -19 26.3822.90 15
