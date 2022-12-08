Talbros Automotive spurts on Rs 60-cr order win

-
Talbros Automotive Components surged 11.40% to Rs 533.35 after the company said that it received a new multi year order worth Rs 60 crore in the heat shield business from a passenger vehicle OEM in India.This order is to be executed over a period of next five years. This order will help the company to increase its domestic market share which will help in growth in the coming years.
With this order, the company's total orders stood at Rs 880 crore during the current financial year across its business divisions, product segments and JVs.
Talbros Automotive Components is engaged in the business of manufacturing Gaskets and forging. On consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 17.4% to Rs 13.05 crore on 11.6% rise in net sales to Rs 160.73 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
