Volumes spurt at Sundaram Clayton Ltd counter

Sundaram Clayton Ltd registered volume of 4.55 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 996.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 457 shares

HDFC Bank Ltd, Coromandel International Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, K E C International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 December 2022.

Sundaram Clayton Ltd registered volume of 4.55 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 996.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 457 shares. The stock rose 1.28% to Rs.5,181.50. Volumes stood at 807 shares in the last session.

HDFC Bank Ltd notched up volume of 64.48 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 31.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.36% to Rs.1,615.80. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Coromandel International Ltd saw volume of 2.32 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 17.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13201 shares. The stock increased 1.19% to Rs.930.00. Volumes stood at 11368 shares in the last session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd witnessed volume of 61.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.84 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.23% to Rs.173.00. Volumes stood at 3.27 lakh shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd saw volume of 68070 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13417 shares. The stock increased 5.10% to Rs.456.85. Volumes stood at 20855 shares in the last session.

