Talwalkars Better value Fitness consolidated net profit rises 41.59% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 138.79% to Rs 46.35 croreNet profit of Talwalkars Better value Fitness rose 41.59% to Rs 6.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 138.79% to Rs 46.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 77.65% to Rs 15.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 72.50% to Rs 99.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales46.3519.41 139 99.2457.53 73 OPM %25.1164.91 -38.9067.03 - PBDT9.6810.44 -7 33.5928.79 17 PBT5.095.54 -8 15.5810.91 43 NP6.064.28 42 15.588.77 78
