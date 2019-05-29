Talwalkars Better value Fitness consolidated net profit rises 41.59% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 138.79% to Rs 46.35 crore

Net profit of rose 41.59% to Rs 6.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 138.79% to Rs 46.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 77.65% to Rs 15.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 72.50% to Rs 99.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

