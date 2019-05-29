Max Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 109.62 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.86% to Rs 9.97 croreNet Loss of Max Financial Services reported to Rs 109.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 14.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.86% to Rs 9.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 65.68% to Rs 49.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 143.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.17% to Rs 316.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 263.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.9711.85 -16 316.63263.49 20 OPM %-1099.30-119.66 -24.3955.08 - PBDT-109.17-14.05 -677 51.14145.85 -65 PBT-109.62-14.54 -654 49.39143.93 -66 NP-109.62-14.54 -654 49.39143.93 -66
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
