Minda Corporation consolidated net profit rises 1.06% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of Corporation rose 1.06% to Rs 39.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.06% to Rs 771.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 720.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.21% to Rs 167.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 141.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.22% to Rs 3091.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2593.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

