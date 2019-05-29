Minda Corporation consolidated net profit rises 1.06% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.06% to Rs 771.39 croreNet profit of Minda Corporation rose 1.06% to Rs 39.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.06% to Rs 771.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 720.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.21% to Rs 167.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 141.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.22% to Rs 3091.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2593.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales771.39720.52 7 3091.972593.44 19 OPM %10.6510.70 -9.4610.52 - PBDT82.2175.36 9 306.79265.13 16 PBT58.0955.79 4 218.51191.29 14 NP39.0838.67 1 167.46141.66 18
