Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit rises 110.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 39.83% to Rs 171.14 croreNet profit of Intrasoft Technologies rose 110.00% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 39.83% to Rs 171.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 284.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 58.78% to Rs 5.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 28.49% to Rs 836.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1169.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales171.14284.45 -40 836.551169.87 -28 OPM %0.450.56 -0.591.63 - PBDT0.842.18 -61 4.8821.50 -77 PBT0.421.71 -75 3.1219.54 -84 NP2.311.10 110 5.6613.73 -59
