Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit rises 110.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 110.00% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 39.83% to Rs 171.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 284.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.78% to Rs 5.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 28.49% to Rs 836.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1169.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

