Trent reports consolidated net loss of Rs 177.53 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 68.94% to Rs 248.41 croreNet loss of Trent reported to Rs 177.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 37.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.94% to Rs 248.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 799.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales248.41799.88 -69 OPM %-65.4620.35 -PBDT-168.03125.48 PL PBT-231.5369.36 PL NP-177.5337.58 PL
