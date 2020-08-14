JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

A & M Febcon reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Trent reports consolidated net loss of Rs 177.53 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 68.94% to Rs 248.41 crore

Net loss of Trent reported to Rs 177.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 37.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.94% to Rs 248.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 799.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales248.41799.88 -69 OPM %-65.4620.35 -PBDT-168.03125.48 PL PBT-231.5369.36 PL NP-177.5337.58 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 08:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU