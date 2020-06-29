JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sashwat Technocrats reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.81 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Rupa & Company drops after dismal Q4 numbers
Business Standard

Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 60.51% to Rs 3.57 crore

Net Loss of Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.51% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 22.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 77.72% to Rs 17.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.579.04 -61 17.2577.43 -78 OPM %24.65-63.61 -0-17.24 - PBDT-0.65-7.14 91 -5.86-19.65 70 PBT-0.77-7.16 89 -6.25-21.60 71 NP-0.77-7.81 90 -6.25-22.25 72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 15:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU