Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tamilnadu Steel Tubes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the December 2019 quarter
History-sheeter Slum Bharath killed in police encounter in Bengaluru
No further postponement of 10th public exam, says Minister
Those saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' will stay in India, says Jai Ram Thakur
Kailash Kher hopes President Trump joins him on the stage at 'Namaste Trump' event
-
Sales decline 60.51% to Rs 3.57 croreNet Loss of Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.51% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 22.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 77.72% to Rs 17.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.579.04 -61 17.2577.43 -78 OPM %24.65-63.61 -0-17.24 - PBDT-0.65-7.14 91 -5.86-19.65 70 PBT-0.77-7.16 89 -6.25-21.60 71 NP-0.77-7.81 90 -6.25-22.25 72
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU