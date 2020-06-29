Blue Pearl Texspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Blue Pearl Texspin reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 43.75% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

