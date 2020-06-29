Aaswa Trading and Exports standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 87.13% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Aaswa Trading and Exports rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 87.13% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 96.44% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.131.010.133.6576.92-1.9823.08-2.740.130.010.140.110.130.010.140.110.110.010.120.11

