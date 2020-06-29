Aaswa Trading and Exports standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 87.13% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Aaswa Trading and Exports rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 87.13% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 96.44% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.131.01 -87 0.133.65 -96 OPM %76.92-1.98 -23.08-2.74 - PBDT0.130.01 1200 0.140.11 27 PBT0.130.01 1200 0.140.11 27 NP0.110.01 1000 0.120.11 9
