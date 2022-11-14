Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.50 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Tamilnadu Petro slumps after Q4 PAT tumbles 48% YoY
Yarn Syndicate reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Titan Company spurts after strong Q2 biz update
Globalspace Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales02.00 -100 OPM %0-74.00 -PBDT-0.86-3.17 73 PBT-0.86-3.50 75 NP-0.85-3.50 76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU