Amar Vanijya reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.09 croreAmar Vanijya reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.090.06 50 OPM %55.5633.33 -PBDT0-0.02 100 PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.02 100
