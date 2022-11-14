JUST IN
Five-Star Business Finance IPO ends with decent subscription
Business Standard

Amar Vanijya reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Amar Vanijya reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.090.06 50 OPM %55.5633.33 -PBDT0-0.02 100 PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.02 100

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 11:07 IST

