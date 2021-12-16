Infosys extends digital innovation parternership with Australian Open

-
Infosys on Thursday announced an extension of its digital innovation partnership with the Australian Open until the end of 2026.The expanded collaboration will see Infosys and Tennis Australia continue to harness big data and analytics, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and cloud technologies to elevate the Australian Open experience for fans, players, coaches, partners and the media.
The collaboration aims to focus on enhanced broadcast statistics to increase fan engagement, delivering new innovations for fans, players, and the media, driving the digital experience vision with an end-to-end design assessment and inclusivity and greater access to the underprivileged and grassroots community.
Andrew Groth, executive vice president of Infosys and region head of Australia and New Zealand said, We are delighted to be partnering with Tennis Australia for a further five years, and to continue reimagining the Australian Open's world-class digital offerings. For us, this collaboration is about digital innovation providing greater access to the wonderful sport of tennis and helping to build it into a truly global and inclusive game.
Meanwhile, the company in a separate exchange filing announced that it will announce its Q3 FY22 results on 12 January 2022.
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. On a consolidated basis, Infosys' net profit rose 4.4% to Rs 5,421 crore on 6.1% increase in revenues to Rs 29,602 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 FY22.
Shares of Infosys were trading 1.97% higher at Rs 1,767.60 on BSE.
