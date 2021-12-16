Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 100.42 points or 0.51% at 19706.82 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.64%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.42%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.59%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.58%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.44%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.29%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.2%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 1.52%), NMDC Ltd (down 0.47%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.03%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 202.82 or 0.35% at 57990.85.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.65 points or 0.4% at 17290.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 90.52 points or 0.31% at 29335.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.82 points or 0.04% at 8884.77.

On BSE,1894 shares were trading in green, 911 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

