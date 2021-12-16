Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 119.92 points or 0.66% at 18209.22 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.41%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.69%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.48%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.47%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.43%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.35%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.45%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.25%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.04%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 202.82 or 0.35% at 57990.85.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.65 points or 0.4% at 17290.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 90.52 points or 0.31% at 29335.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.82 points or 0.04% at 8884.77.

On BSE,1894 shares were trading in green, 911 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)