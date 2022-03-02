Tanla Platforms, Truecaller partner to deliver digital experience for business messaging

Tanla Platforms announced an exclusive partnership with Truecaller at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, Barcelona.

Truecaller Business Messaging will be exclusively powered by Tanla Platforms' Wisely CPaaS platform. Wisely is one of the world's largest blockchain-enabled CPaaS platforms, secured by e2e cryptographic encryption.

Truecaller, as the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, brings with it a wide array of advanced messaging capabilities and a strong base of 300 million monthly active users. The partnership between these two best-in-class technology innovators will provide distinctive digital experiences for customers via a secure, reliable and user-friendly platform.

The aim is to help businesses reach out to their customers with relevant messages that include rich media and engaging content. Business messages can include images, video, location pins and even documents while at the same time offering benefits for businesses like lower costs, faster deliveries and better analytics unlike traditional SMS services.

The IT software company posted a 68.9% increase in net profit to Rs 158 crore on a 35.3% rise in net sales to Rs 884.92 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Tanla Platforms, one of the world's largest CPaaS players, processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and about 62% of India's A2P SMS traffic is processed through its distributed ledger platform.

Shares of Tanla Platforms slipped 1.52% to Rs 1,541 on BSE.

