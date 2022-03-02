Volumes spurt at HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 370.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43.41 lakh shares

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Coal India Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 March 2022.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 370.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43.41 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.08% to Rs.549.80. Volumes stood at 106.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd witnessed volume of 36.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.77% to Rs.336.20. Volumes stood at 4.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Oil India Ltd clocked volume of 56.21 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.89 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.37% to Rs.243.85. Volumes stood at 10.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Coal India Ltd saw volume of 558.64 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 143.58 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.61% to Rs.182.45. Volumes stood at 208.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Varun Beverages Ltd recorded volume of 12.49 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.11% to Rs.974.95. Volumes stood at 2.65 lakh shares in the last session.

