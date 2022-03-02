Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 661.87 points or 2.69% at 23953.76 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 6.14%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 3.68%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 3.47%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 3.25%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.01%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 1.81%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.4%), Bosch Ltd (down 1.22%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.05%).

On the other hand, Escorts Ltd (up 1.11%), MRF Ltd (up 0.6%), and Cummins India Ltd (up 0.39%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 948.5 or 1.69% at 55298.78.

The Nifty 50 index was down 238.7 points or 1.42% at 16555.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 4.14 points or 0.02% at 26666.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 41.62 points or 0.51% at 8123.81.

On BSE,1580 shares were trading in green, 1686 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

