Fino Payments Bank Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sagar Cements Ltd, Rane Brake Lining Ltd, Arihant Superstructures Ltd and Radhika Jeweltech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 March 2022.

Sagar Cements Ltd, Rane Brake Lining Ltd, Arihant Superstructures Ltd and Radhika Jeweltech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 March 2022.

Fino Payments Bank Ltd crashed 7.20% to Rs 263.45 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 22437 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23879 shares in the past one month.

Sagar Cements Ltd tumbled 6.31% to Rs 213.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8128 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7588 shares in the past one month.

Rane Brake Lining Ltd lost 6.14% to Rs 638.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 597 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 661 shares in the past one month.

Arihant Superstructures Ltd shed 5.93% to Rs 155.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 85057 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81285 shares in the past one month.

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd plummeted 5.47% to Rs 156.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22821 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76787 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)