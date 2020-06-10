Tanla Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 57.83 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.77% to Rs 239.75 croreNet loss of Tanla Solutions reported to Rs 57.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.77% to Rs 239.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 265.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 198.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 17.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.01% to Rs 1060.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 809.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales239.75265.70 -10 1060.37809.41 31 OPM %15.139.36 -11.9010.02 - PBDT37.1527.52 35 129.6387.72 48 PBT-9.498.29 PL -191.0819.64 PL NP-57.837.23 PL -198.9217.08 PL
