Orient Green Power Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.62 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Orient Green Power Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.34 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Orient Green Power Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.71 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Orient Green Power Q3 loss narrows to Rs 39.68 cr
Orient Electric initiates legal action for recovery of dues from customers
Adani Green Energy sizzles after commissioning wind power project
-
Sales rise 9.85% to Rs 53.87 croreNet profit of Orient Green Power Company reported to Rs 22.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 15.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 53.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 23.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 48.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.03% to Rs 323.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 323.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales53.8749.04 10 323.19323.28 0 OPM %3.0831.89 -61.6965.31 - PBDT26.6512.23 118 111.4065.23 71 PBT20.69-15.42 LP 19.88-48.51 LP NP22.62-15.73 LP 23.08-48.90 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU