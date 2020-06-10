Orient Green Power Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.62 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.85% to Rs 53.87 crore

Net profit of Orient Green Power Company reported to Rs 22.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 15.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 53.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 23.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 48.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.03% to Rs 323.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 323.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

53.8749.04323.19323.283.0831.8961.6965.3126.6512.23111.4065.2320.69-15.4219.88-48.5122.62-15.7323.08-48.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)