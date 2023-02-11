Tantia Constructions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.55 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dilip Buildcon receives NHAI road project in Karnataka State
KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 112.33% in the December 2022 quarter
KNR Constructions receives appointed date for Chittoor-Thatchur Highway project
International Constructions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter
KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 43.41% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 18.99% to Rs 16.21 croreNet loss of Tantia Constructions reported to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.99% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.2120.01 -19 OPM %-15.425.40 -PBDT-2.573.73 PL PBT-3.552.61 PL NP-3.552.60 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU