NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit declines 34.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.35% to Rs 71.93 crore

Net profit of NGL Fine Chem declined 34.77% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.35% to Rs 71.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 81.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.71.9381.1413.6415.4110.2415.929.0113.506.499.95

